Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 2:40AM CDT until November 4 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.