Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 2:40AM CDT until November 4 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

