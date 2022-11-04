Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 2:40AM CDT until November 4 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Marfa Plateau.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.