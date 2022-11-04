Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 2:40AM CDT until November 4 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing

temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Marfa Plateau.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM

CDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight

through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.