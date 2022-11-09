Wind Advisory issued November 9 at 6:05AM MST until November 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The strongest winds are expected between

3-7 PM. Gusty winds are expected to persist into the overnight

hours, especially along the eastern slopes of the Sacs.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.