High Wind Warning issued November 10 at 5:36AM CST until November 10 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…High wind warning until 11 AM CST. Freeze watch late
Friday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…High profile vehicles may be difficult to control and
light low flying aircraft may experience severe turbulence near
the mountains this morning. Frost and freeze conditions could
kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes
they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring.