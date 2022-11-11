Freeze Warning issued November 11 at 1:04PM CST until November 12 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.