* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Local blowing dust may reduce visibility. Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects which could be blown about by the wind.

* WHEN…8 AM TO 4 PM CST (7 AM TO 3 PM MST) Monday.

* WHERE…Southeast New Mexico, Upper Trans Pecos, parts of the western and central Permian Basin.

* WHAT…West to northwest 25 to 35 mph gusts up to 45 mph.

