Freeze Warning issued November 14 at 2:11PM MST until November 15 at 9:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…Western El Paso County, Eastern/Central El Paso
County, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Southern
Hudspeth Highlands, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El
Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties and Rio Grande Valley of
Eastern Hudspeth County Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sub-freezing temperatures are expected for
the next several nights across nearly all lowland locations.
This will be the last freeze warning issued of the season.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.