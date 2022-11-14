Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 1:01PM CST until November 14 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust may result in localized visibility reductions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.