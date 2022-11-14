Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 2:34AM CST until November 14 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

