High Wind Warning issued November 17 at 7:28PM CST until November 19 at 3:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…From 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ Friday to 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.