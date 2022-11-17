Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 6:57PM CST until November 19 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Wintry mix of light freezing drizzle, light freezing
rain, light snow, and freezing fog.
* WHERE…Eddy County and most of West Texas west of the Pecos.
* WHEN…Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Light ice on exposed surfaces may impact travel in
some areas. Check on pipes, plants, and people. Wind chills of
15 to 20 degrees are expected.
Be prepared for slippery roads, walkways, and limited
visibilities. Use caution while driving.