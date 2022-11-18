Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 1:30PM CST until November 19 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of up
to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Eddy County and most of West Texas west of the Pecos.
* WHEN…From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11
AM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. Check on pipes, plants, and people. Wind chills as
low as 8 expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.