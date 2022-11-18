Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 1:30PM CST until November 19 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of up

to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Eddy County and most of West Texas west of the Pecos.

* WHEN…From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11

AM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. Check on pipes, plants, and people. Wind chills as

low as 8 expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.