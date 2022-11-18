Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 4:30AM CST until November 19 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Wintry mix of light freezing drizzle, light freezing

rain, light snow, and freezing fog.

* WHERE…Eddy County and most of West Texas west of the Pecos.

* WHEN…Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Light ice on exposed surfaces may impact travel in

some areas. Check on pipes, plants, and people. Wind chills of

15 to 20 degrees are expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.