Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 10:44PM MST until November 20 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…Southern Hudspeth Highlands County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially along
Interstate 10 from near Mile Marker 100 to the Culberson
county line.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A mix of rain, snow and freezing drizzle
is expected with precipitation type depending on temperatures
which will hover near or just slightly below freezing. The
greatest impacts are expected along the higher elevations of
I- 10 around sunrise.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.