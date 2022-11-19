Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 10:44PM MST until November 20 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…Southern Hudspeth Highlands County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially along

Interstate 10 from near Mile Marker 100 to the Culberson

county line.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A mix of rain, snow and freezing drizzle

is expected with precipitation type depending on temperatures

which will hover near or just slightly below freezing. The

greatest impacts are expected along the higher elevations of

I- 10 around sunrise.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.