today at 7:03 PM
Published 11:38 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 12:38PM CST until November 19 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of
up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson, I-
10/I-20 split.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. Check on pipes, plants, and people.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

