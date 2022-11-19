Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 2:13PM CST until November 20 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to 1.5 inches

at elevations above 6000 ft and ice accumulations up to a tenth

of an inch across the remainder of the advisory area.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson, I-

10/I-20 split.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Sunday, snow expected late

tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.