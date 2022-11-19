Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 2:13PM CST until November 20 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to 1.5 inches
at elevations above 6000 ft and ice accumulations up to a tenth
of an inch across the remainder of the advisory area.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Marfa Plateau, and
Chinati Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Sunday, snow expected late tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.

