Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 3:11AM CST until November 19 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of

up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson,

I-10/I-20 split.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. Check on pipes, plants, and people. Wind chills as

low as 8 expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.