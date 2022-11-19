Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 3:11AM CST until November 19 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of
up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson,
I-10/I-20 split.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. Check on pipes, plants, and people. Wind chills as
low as 8 expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.