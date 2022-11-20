Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 2:46AM CST until November 20 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to 1.0 inch

at elevations above 6000 ft and ice accumulations up to a tenth

of an inch across the remainder of the advisory area.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Marfa Plateau, and

Chinati Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.