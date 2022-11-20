Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 2:46AM CST until November 20 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to 1.0 inch
at elevations above 6000 ft and ice accumulations up to a tenth
of an inch across the remainder of the advisory area.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson, I-
10/I-20 split.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.