Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 21 at 3:54AM CST until November 21 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Visibility 1 to 3 miles with areas less than 1/2 mile
possible in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and west Texas.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost on bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.