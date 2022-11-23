Special Weather Statement issued November 23 at 4:09AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
A strong early season storm system may bring accumulating snow
to portions of Southeast New Mexico, the northern Permian Basin,
and the western high terrain Thursday night through Saturday
morning.
Currently, expect precipitation type to begin to push in from the
north around midnight Thursday night as rain showers or possibly
a rain/snow mix. Precipitation will continue to build southward as
the night progresses with a change over to snow favored across
the northern and western zones.
Uncertainty still remains considerably high at this time regarding
the exact track of the storm system which will control precipitation
extent, how quickly temperatures can fall below freezing, and
ultimately snowfall totals. It is likely a sharp gradient of
snowfall accumulations will setup with this storm, emphasizing the
importance of the track.
Travel may become difficult in areas of accumulating snow and may
exaggerate impacts considering this is occurring the night/day
after Thanksgiving. Those with travel plans around this time
should stay tuned to the latest forecast at weather.gov/maf. Up to
date road conditions in Texas can be found at DriveTexas.org and
nmroads.com for New Mexico.