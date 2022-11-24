Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 12:21PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

A potent winter storm is expected to move through area beginning this afternoon, lasting into early Saturday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow will be across portions of Hudspeth and Otero Counties where a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory remain in effect. Elsewhere, isolated to scattered rain and snow showers will be possible. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall cannot be ruled out during the overnight periods. This could cause brief accumulations and travel impacts, especially on bridges, overpasses, and mountain passes. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected for most locations, but a few isolated areas of 1 to 2 inches cannot be ruled out within these heavier snow showers.

***PERIODS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT***

