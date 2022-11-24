Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 12:21PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
***PERIODS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT***
A potent winter storm is expected to move through area beginning
this afternoon, lasting into early Saturday morning. The best
chance for accumulating snow will be across portions of Hudspeth
and Otero Counties where a winter storm warning and winter weather
advisory remain in effect. Elsewhere, isolated to scattered rain
and snow showers will be possible. Periods of moderate to heavy
snowfall cannot be ruled out during the overnight periods. This
could cause brief accumulations and travel impacts, especially on
bridges, overpasses, and mountain passes. Little to no snowfall
accumulation is expected for most locations, but a few isolated
areas of 1 to 2 inches cannot be ruled out within these heavier
snow showers.