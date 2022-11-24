Winter Storm Warning issued November 24 at 1:35PM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For heavy snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with
isolated higher amounts over 15 inches over east slopes. Strong
winds with gusts to 50 MPH, especially along higher terrain and
west slope areas, could cause areas of blowing snow and
whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and Southeastern Otero county
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening through midnight Friday Night
* IMPACTS…Roads, especially those across the higher terrain,
will likely become slick, snow packed, and hazardous. Plan on
difficult or impossible travel, with road closures likely.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast
that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If
you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.