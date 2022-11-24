Winter Storm Warning issued November 24 at 1:51PM CST until November 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12

inches in with locally higher amounts possible in the higher

terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to noon CST /11

AM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.