Winter Storm Warning issued November 24 at 1:51PM CST until November 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Loving County, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor
and Reeves County Plains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.