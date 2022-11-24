Winter Storm Warning issued November 24 at 4:23AM CST until November 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts in the Guadalupe Mountains.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and west
Texas.
* WHEN…From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to noon CST /11
AM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.