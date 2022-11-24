Winter Storm Warning issued November 24 at 5:19AM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For heavy snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with

isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches over east slopes.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and Southeastern Otero county

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening through midnight Friday Night

* IMPACTS…Roads, especially those across the higher terrain,

will likely become slick, snow packed, and hazardous. Plan on

difficult or impossible travel, with road closures likely. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast

that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If

you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.