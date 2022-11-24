Winter Weather Advisory issued November 24 at 1:35PM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, with snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches across the lowlands, and up to 6 inches over higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Hudspeth county in Far West Texas, primarily over

northern and eastern portions of the county.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight through Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick, snow packed, and

hazardous. Plan on difficult or impossible travel, with road

closures likely. This includes interstate 10 and Highway 62

180. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.