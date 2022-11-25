Winter Storm Warning issued November 25 at 2:44PM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Moderate snow will be possible this evening and tonight

before tapering off near midnight. Additional snowfall totals of

2 to 3 inches will be possible. Breezy east winds with gusts to

30 MPH, especially along higher terrain and west slope areas,

could cause areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and Southeastern Otero county

* WHEN…Through tonight at midnight.

* IMPACTS…Roads, especially those across the higher terrain,

will continue to be snow packed, and hazardous. Plan on

difficult travel conditions. Blowing snow could occasionally

reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast

that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If

you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.