today at 11:39 AM
Published 3:04 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued November 25 at 4:04AM CST until November 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches
in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in
the mountains.

* WHERE…Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

