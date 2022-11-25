Winter Storm Warning issued November 25 at 6:53AM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For heavy snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with

isolated higher amounts over 15 inches over east slopes.

Strong winds with gusts to 50 MPH, especially along higher

terrain and west slope areas, could cause areas of blowing

snow and whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and Southeastern Otero county

* WHEN…Today through midnight Friday Night

* IMPACTS…Roads, especially those across the higher terrain,

will likely become slick, snow packed, and hazardous. Plan on

difficult or impossible travel, with road closures likely.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast

that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If

you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.