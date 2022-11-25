Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 2:44PM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, with snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches across the lowlands.

* WHERE…Hudspeth county in Far West Texas, primarily over

northern and eastern portions of the county.

* WHEN…Through tonight at midnight.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.

This includes interstate 10 and Highway 62/180.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.