Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 2:44PM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, with snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches across the lowlands.
* WHERE…Hudspeth county in Far West Texas, primarily over
northern and eastern portions of the county.
* WHEN…Through tonight at midnight.
* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.
This includes interstate 10 and Highway 62/180.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.