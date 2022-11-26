High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 1:19PM CST until November 26 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

Davis Mountains above 6000 ft and gusts up to 70 mph in the

Guadalupe and Delaware mountains.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains

above 6000 ft.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.