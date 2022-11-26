Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 2:29AM CST until November 26 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph, except 60
mph in the Davis Mountains above 6000 ft.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains
above 6000 ft.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 9 PM CST /8 PM
MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence
near the mountains.
Use caution if you must drive.

