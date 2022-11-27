High Wind Warning issued November 27 at 2:16PM CST until November 29 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the
mountains. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.