High Wind Warning issued November 28 at 2:07AM CST until November 29 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today.

West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts of 70 to 85 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Light low flying aircraft can expect severe

turbulence near the mountains. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.