today at 8:51 AM
Published 1:07 AM

High Wind Warning issued November 28 at 2:07AM CST until November 29 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today.
West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts of 70 to 85 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Light low flying aircraft can expect severe
turbulence near the mountains. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

