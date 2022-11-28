High Wind Warning issued November 28 at 4:24AM MST until November 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible.
* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet
County.
* WHEN…From late Monday afternoon through late Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected to last through
most of the watch time, with the strongest from 5 AM Tuesday
through 6 PM Tuesday.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.