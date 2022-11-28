High Wind Warning issued November 28 at 9:27AM MST until November 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Eastern Black
Range Foothills Counties.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
MST this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 10 PM this
evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected to last for the
duration of the warned time frame, with the strongest winds from
midnight Tuesday through 6 AM MST Tuesday morning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.