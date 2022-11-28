High Wind Warning issued November 28 at 9:27AM MST until November 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected to last for the
duration of the warned time frame, with the strongest winds from
3 AM MST Tuesday through 2 PM MST Tuesday afternoon.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.