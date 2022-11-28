High Wind Warning issued November 28 at 9:33AM CST until November 29 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today.

West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts of 70 to 85 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Light low flying aircraft can expect severe

turbulence near the mountains. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.