Wind Advisory issued November 28 at 1:18PM CST until November 29 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County, and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.