Wind Advisory issued November 28 at 4:24AM MST until November 28 at 10:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Elevations above 7500 feet in the Black Range, Eastern
Black Range Foothills, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet
and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From late Monday afternoon through late Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected to last through
most of the watch time, with the strongest from 5 AM Tuesday
through 6 PM Tuesday over the Sacramento Mountains. Winds over
the Black Range could have a slightly later start and earlier
end by a couple hours.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.