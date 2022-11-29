High Wind Warning issued November 29 at 4:34AM MST until November 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Eastern Black

Range Foothills Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds are expected to last for the

duration of the warned time frame, with the strongest winds

through 2 PM MST this afternoon.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.