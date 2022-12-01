High Wind Warning issued December 1 at 1:49PM MST until December 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and East Slopes.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will likely occur
between sunrise and mid-afternoon.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.