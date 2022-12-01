High Wind Warning issued December 1 at 1:52PM CST until December 2 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 2 AM CST /1 AM MST/ to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Winds will be particularly hazardous at
higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur.
Be especially careful driving in these mountainous areas,
particularly if driving a high profile vehicle.