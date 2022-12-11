High Wind Warning issued December 11 at 11:06PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West-southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60

mph possible.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and East Slopes in Northeast Otero

County.

* WHEN…Monday morning through Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will occur in the

early afternoon and evening hours.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.