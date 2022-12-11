High Wind Warning issued December 11 at 11:06PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West-southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and East Slopes in Northeast Otero
County.
* WHEN…Monday morning through Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will occur in the
early afternoon and evening hours.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.