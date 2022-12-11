Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued December 11 at 11:06PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West-southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and East Slopes in Northeast Otero
County.

* WHEN…Monday morning through Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will occur in the
early afternoon and evening hours.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

National Weather Service

