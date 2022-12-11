Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued December 11 at 1:10PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West-southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and East Slopes.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will likely
occur in the late morning into the late afternoon/early
evening.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

