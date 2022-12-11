High Wind Warning issued December 11 at 1:10PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West-southwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60

mph possible.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains and East Slopes.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will likely

occur in the late morning into the late afternoon/early

evening.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.