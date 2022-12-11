High Wind Warning issued December 11 at 2:06PM CST until December 14 at 4:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ Monday to 4 AM CST /3 AM
MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher
elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be
especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Severe
turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying
light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.