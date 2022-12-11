Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 11:06PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
shifting to the northwest after 5 PM.

* WHERE…In New Mexico: Hidalgo, Luna, Dona Ana, Sierra, and
portions of Grant and Otero Counties. In far west Texas:
Hudspeth and El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…Late Monday morning through Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Loose objects and holiday decorations may be lofted
and damaged. Travel will be difficult along N/S highways,
especially for high-profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will focus along
east slopes of area mountains during the mid-afternoon hours.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

